New equation formed by Palestinian resistance groups

"A new and determining equation has been formed by the Palestinian resistance groups," he said in a meeting with Ziad al-Nakhala Secretary-General of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Movement.

"Hezbollah has always supported the Palestinian resistance and liberation of the occupied Quds," he said vowing that the body will take all the required measures in this regard.

He noted that Hezbollah's support for the Palestinians is done due to the order of Seyyed Hassan Nasrallah to emphasize that the body is proud of the resistance of the brave and courageous nation of Palestine against the enemies.

