Resistance to continue attacks if Israel not stop its attacks

In an interview with Al-Jazeera on Wednesday evening, Ismail Haniyeh said that Quds is the main topic of conversation between Hamas officials and various parties in the region and that all sides agreed on the need to stop the measures of the occupation regime in Quds.

Haniyeh stressed the need to immediately stop the Zionist regime's aggression against Quds and Gaza, adding, "Resistance responds to the crimes of the occupying regime in Quds, the Gaza Strip and everywhere."

The Zionist regime destroys residential towers and kills civilians in the attack on Gaza, he said.

Referring to the heavy rocket attacks of the Resistance on different parts of the occupied territories, he added, "If the occupying regime wants to continue its attacks, we will also continue more attacks."

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

According to the Times of Israel, the regime's army acknowledged that more than 1,500 rockets and missiles had been fired from the Gaza Strip towards the occupied territories, adding that at least five Zionists had been killed and more than 100 injured.

A statement issued by the Israeli army claimed that the regime's fighter jets, helicopters and artillery had targeted more than 600 positions in the Gaza Strip over the past three days.

The Gaza Ministry of Health announced on Thursday morning that the number of martyrs in the brutal Zionist attacks on the Gaza Strip had reached 67, including 17 children and 6 women. The number of injured has also increased to 388.

ZZ/FNA14000222001106