"Ball is now in US court": Iran's FM

The top Iranian diplomat said that Iran remains open to indirect negotiations with the US through Oman while ruling out any direct talks.

Araghchi on Monday told Tasnim News Agency that Tehran does not accept direct negotiations with the United States, but is open to indirect talks mediated by Oman.

“The responsibility for any negotiations will lie with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs,” Araghchi said.

“The idea of direct talks has been repeatedly rejected by us, but we are prepared for indirect dialogue via Oman.”

“The ball is now in the US court. Although we’re not in a rush, it’s up to them to respond to our proposal.”

Rejecting speculation about the names of possible negotiators, Araghchi emphasized that any future negotiation process will be fully led and managed by the Foreign Ministry.

