Zionist attacks on Gaza leave 113 martyred

The decades-old Israeli occupying regime-Palestine conflict has flared up again in recent days with two sides launching air attacks at each other.

The death toll is on a constant rise.

The latest fatalities bring to 113 the official death toll, including at least 31 children.

More than 580 others have been wounded.

According to Al-Jazeera, the Safa Press agency is reporting more Israeli shelling and aerial bombardments in Gaza on Friday morning.

In the last few minutes, “violent” artillery shelling hit east of Deir al-Balah governorate just south of Gaza City.

Artillery fired also reportedly hit the homes of civilians east of Maghazi, also in the Deir al-Balah area.

Palestinians marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday under relentless aerial bombardment.

