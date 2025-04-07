Palestinians stage strike in WB as Israel intensifies attacks

The strike that went underway on Monday included business closures and public protests, marking a show of solidarity with the coastal sliver, which has been the scene of Israeli massacres and desolation since October 2023, according to Press TV.

In the occupied territory, East al-Quds, the city of Ramallah, the northern cities of Nablus and Tulkarm, and the central city of al-Bireh among other places staged the protest actions, heeding a call from various Palestinian groups, including the Gaza-based resistance movement Hamas, and Gaza solidarity campaigns.

The calls for the general strike have echoed international demands for action aimed at either stopping or lambasting Tel Aviv’s genocidal campaign, which enjoys unreserved military and political support on the part of the United States.

The demands coincide with a visit to the United States by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who faces an arrest warrant by the International Criminal Court in The Hague for war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza.

Across the world, protesters and organizers have condemned the international community's inaction, which has seen Western countries refrain from acting on the warrant for the arrest of Netanyahu and other Israeli officials involved in the genocide, who would visit those countries.

MA/PR