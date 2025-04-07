  1. Politics
France strongly condemns continued Israeli attacks on Gaza

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – French President Emmanuel Macron has strongly condemned the Israeli continued attacks on Gaza Strip.

France condemned the continued Israeli attacks on Gaza and violations of the ceasefire and called for immediate ceasefire negotiations without delay, Macron noted, according to Al Jazeera. 

“We stand against the forcible transfer of any people out of their land, including Gaza, as well as the annexation of the Gaza Strip or the West Bank,” the French president said at a joint news conference with his Egyptian counterpart in Cairo.

Israeli aggression on Gaza Strip is an utter violation of international law and is a direct threat to the entire security of the region," he added. 

