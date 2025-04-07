Students in Bangladesh protest Israel's onslaught on Gazans

The Private University Students Alliance of Bangladesh organized the protest rally in Dhaka and called for a general strike in educational institutions, which included not attending classes and holding protest rallies, Anadolu Agency reported.

"What is happening in Gaza is an outright war crime. Israel is carrying out this brutal massacre to take control of Gaza," said Francis Farid, a BRAC University student, during a rally in Dhaka.

The 57 Muslim member states of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) must unite and take effective action against Israel, including political and military moves, the student leaders said, stressing that the Muslim world should build a global youth movement to achieve Palestinian rights and petition the International Criminal Court (ICC) to hold Israel accountable for war crimes.

Other student leaders, including Dhaka University's frontliners from the July uprising against the ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina on social media, called for protests on campuses in solidarity with the Palestinian people.

Meanwhile, Jatiotabadi Chatradal, the student wing of the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP), has announced protests in universities.

“Gaza is a valley of death today. Israel is engaged in a hellish massacre to erase the mark of Gaza from the world map. It is regrettable that the international community is still playing the role of a silent spectator here,” it said in a statement.

In a separate statement, Dhaka University authorities announced the suspension of exams and classes on Monday in solidarity with the global student boycott of classes and exams.

Earlier, thousands of people from across the world, including in the US, continued protests demanding an end to Israel’s brutal assault on Gaza and the Trump administration’s intensifying crackdown on pro-Palestinian students and activists.

Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip killed at least 26 more Palestinians on Sunday, bringing the total death toll from Israel's genocidal war since October 2023 to 50,695, according to the Health Ministry.

MNA