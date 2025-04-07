IAEA chief Grossi to visit Iran for talks

Referring to the recent phone call between Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi and IAEA Chief Rafael Grossi, the senior Iranian diplomat told Mehr News Agency that Iran has given its preliminary approval for Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

“In this call, due to ongoing developments, we expressed our concerns and expectations, reminding the IAEA of its responsibilities toward member states,” Baghai said. He added that while Grossi's visit to Iran has been agreed to, further negotiations on the details and schedule are ongoing.

Baghaei emphasized that this engagement is part of Iran’s regular cooperation with the IAEA, particularly regarding a few outstanding safeguards-related issues. He also stressed that Iran expects the IAEA to fulfill its legal obligations, especially in the face of continued threats against Iran’s peaceful nuclear facilities by the US and the Israeli regime.

“The IAEA is obligated under Resolution 533 and other international legal frameworks to take a clear stance and condemn such threats,” Baghaei noted, adding that these topics will be addressed during Grossi’s visit to Tehran.

