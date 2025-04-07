  1. Politics
Apr 7, 2025, 2:05 PM

Brig. Gen. Pourdastan:

Crushing response awaits any foolish move from enemies

TEHRAN, Apr. 07 (MNA) – Head of Iranian Army's Strategic Studies Center Brigadier General Pourdastan says that if enemy makes a foolish move, it will face a crushing and regretful response from the Iranian Armed Forces.

Speaking in an interview regarding the military threats of the United States and the Zionist regime against the Islamic Republic of Iran, Brigadier General Pourdastan saidf that the US's threat against Islamic Iran is nothing new.

These threats have existed since the victory of the glorious Islamic Revolution, he said, adding that Iran is not afraid of empty threats of the enemy at all.

Iran’s Army Force is fully prepared to defend the territorial integrity and sovereignty of the country with utmost power and strength, the Iranian general emphasized.

“We monitor all threats in the region and beyond the region meticulously,” he said, adding that the United States knows very well that if they try to attack, they will receive a much heavier and more regrettable blow.

Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem

