1. Tariff Shock: Decisions and Widespread Consequences

• Executive Details:

• Implementation method: Tariffs were imposed suddenly without prior notice, with limited compensatory measures for affected US companies

• Most affected sectors: Electronics (losses of $32 billion), cars ($21 billion), consumer goods ($18 billion)

• International reactions: China and the EU filed an official complaint to the World Trade Organization (WTO)

• Deeper Analysis of Effects:

• Banking sector impacts: Losses of $42 billion from 7 major U.S. banks in one week

• Global shipping movement: 15% drop in container traffic across the Pacific

• Supply chains: Disruptions in 78% of multinational supply chains

2. Enhanced Strategic Dilemma

• Additional Data on Reshoring:

• 68% of US companies plan to keep operations in Asia despite pressures

• Only 12% of companies have started partial relocation of operations to the US

• Estimated relocation costs: $280-320 billion for the private sector

• Expanded Energy Crisis:

• 17% of shale oil wells closed due to economic unfeasibility

• Losses in the US energy sector: $34 billion in Q1 2025

• Employment effects: Loss of 78,000 direct jobs in the energy sector

3. In-depth Iranian File

• Expanded Military Analysis:

• US military presence: Increased troops to 45,000 in the Persian Gulf

• Iranian capabilities: Deployment of 1,200 ballistic missiles on the coasts

• Scenarios of Hormuz closure: US simulations predict losses of $18 billion daily

• Scenarios of Bab al-Mandeb closure: Threat to energy supplies, as Bab al-Mandeb is a key route for oil from the region to Europe and the US Any disruption could affect global oil prices.

• New Regional Alliances:

• Iran- Russia mutual defense agreement (February 2025)

• China-Iran naval exercises with Russian participation, titled "Maritime Security Belt 2025," held in the southeastern Iranian port of Chabahar overlooking the Gulf of Oman (March 2025)

• Increased trade exchange between Iraq and Iran by 37%

4. Detailed Yemeni Disaster

• Indicators of Military Failure:

• Yemeni Armed Forces' control: From 80% to 85% during 2025

• Coalition losses: 143 drones shot down since January 2025

• Human cost: 3,200 additional Saudi casualties

• Yemen's success in breaking U.S. dominance in the Red Sea, viewed by many observers as an unprecedented strategic development and a challenge to the traditional control exerted by the U.S. Navy for decades

• The Yemeni Armed Forces succeeded in imposing a maritime blockade on Israeli shipping through the Red Sea since November 2023, establishing a strong front for Palestinian resistance in response to Israeli occupation’s aggression and blockade on Gaza

• Economic Repercussions:

• Saudi operations cost during the war: $3.2 billion per month

• Saudi oil sector losses: 18% drop in production

• Impact on Aramco: 22% drop in market value

• These losses could double if US aggression against Yemen continues and Trump executes the folly of attacking Iran

5. Expanded Domestic Dilemma

• Political Division:

• 42% of Republican Party members publicly oppose Trump's policies

• Five legislative proposals to limit the president's trade powers

• Domestic Economic Conditions:

• Annual inflation rate: 8.7% (highest since 1982)

• National debt: Exceeded $36 trillion

• Credit rating: Moody’s downgrade of U.S. rating to Aa2

6. Enhanced Geopolitical Shift

• New Alliances:

• China-EU trade agreement (covers 43% of the global economy)

• Russia-Iran-India energy alliance (covers 28% of global energy needs)

• Alternative payment system (19 countries adopting a system outside SWIFT)

Enhanced Recommendations for Concerned Countries For Iran and Iraq:

• Investment in Local Technologies: Develop alternative industries by 40% over 3 years

• Economic Integration: Increase trade exchange to $25 billion annually

• Security Cooperation: Establish a joint deterrent force of 150,000 soldiers

• Zero reliance on oil and its derivatives for the budget

• For Iraq, also freeing oil imports from U.S. hegemony (US Federal Reserve)

For Regional Parties:

• Alternative Monetary Fund: Establish a regional financial system with a capital of $50 billion

• Joint Exercises: Conduct 12 joint military exercises annually

• Joint Infrastructure: Complete 5 major energy and transportation projects

Enhanced Trusted Sources:

• IMF Reports (April 2025)

• RAND Corporation Studies

• Leaked U.S. National Security Council Documents

• Official U.S. Treasury Department Data

Strategic Analysis: The data indicates that Trump’s policies are leading America into a "perfect storm" that combines:

1. Expected economic recession (-1.5% growth in 2026)

2. Unprecedented geopolitical isolation

3. Domestic social crises

4. Erosion of soft military power

In contrast, rival powers are witnessing:

• 5.3% growth in China’s economy

• Increased Russian influence in 14 new countries

• 4.8% recovery in Iran’s economy

• Rise of alternative currencies (Yuan 28% of global reserves).

