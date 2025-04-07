Tel Aviv Stock Exchange dives for 2nd day over US tarrifs

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange’s benchmark TA-125 index drops 3.1 percent after falling 3.8% on Sunday, Times of Israel reported.

The TA-35 index of blue-chip companies is down 2.8%. The TA-90 index, which tracks the shares with the highest capitalization not included in the TA-35 index, declines 3.6%, and the TA-Insurance and Financial Services index dives 4.2%.

Tel Aviv shares fall sharply after stocks in Asia and Europe continue to drop. On Friday, the S&P index in the US lost almost 6%, the biggest drop since June 2020, and the Dow Jones Industrial Average slumped 5.5%.

MNA