Number of journalists killed in Gaza rises to 210

Al-Faqawi was among at least two people killed when Israeli warplanes bombed a tent for journalists near a hospital in Khan Younis early on Monday. At least seven people were wounded in the attack, according to Al Jazeera.

In a report published on April 1, the Watson Institute for International and Public Affairs said Israel’s war on Gaza has been the deadliest for media workers ever recorded and that Israeli forces have killed 232 journalists since October 7, 2023.

That means more journalists have been killed in Gaza than in both world wars, the Vietnam War, the wars in Yugoslavia, and the US war in Afghanistan combined.

MNA