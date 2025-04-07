Ukraine uses German HF-1 UAVs to strike Russian forces

The loitering munitions, produced by the defense technology company Helsing, are currently being deployed in Sumy region.

According to BILD newspaper, around 1,000 HF-1 drones have already been delivered to Ukraine, with a total of 10,000 expected under a defense cooperation agreement. The drone model was first reported in November 2024, when Germany announced plans to send 4,000 loitering munitions to Ukraine.

In early 2025, Helsing confirmed that both HF-1 and its newer model, HX-2, would be supplied as part of this package.

The HF-1 drone features an onboard artificial intelligence system designed to autonomously detect, identify, and lock onto targets. However, Ukrainian forces currently operate the drone manually, guiding it to predetermined targets and using a terminal guidance system to bypass Russian electronic warfare (EW) defenses in the final phase of flight.

Operators describe a flight duration of approximately one hour and an effective operational range of 45–50 kilometers, although the drone is technically capable of reaching up to 100 kilometers.

MA/PR