Mauritanians stage sit-in at US Embassy over Gaza genocide

According to local news website Essirage, the protest was organized by the Student Initiative Against Zionist Infiltration and attracted university students, political figures, doctors, civil society activists and ordinary citizens, according to Middle East Monitor.

Chanting slogans and waving Palestinian flags, demonstrators accused Washington of enabling the Israeli occupation’s crimes through financial, military and political backing. Many called on the Mauritanian authorities to expel the US ambassador and sever diplomatic ties with Washington. The organizers said that the protest would continue through to the following morning.

The sit-in was part of broader solidarity efforts, coinciding with international calls for a global strike today in protest against Israeli actions in Gaza. The Student Initiative, a non-governmental body supporting Palestinian rights, urged citizens to maintain pressure on the government and condemned the silence of Arab and Muslim states. Protesters held the US directly responsible for the mounting number of civilians killed by Israel in Gaza.

MA/PR