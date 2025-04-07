Russia, Tajikistan launch joint counter-terror drills

The drills began with a line-up of Russian and Tajik troops on the training ground and the military bands performed the anthems of both countries. National flags were raised followed by a solemn march of the troops on a field camp. The active phase of the drills will run on April 7-11, it said, News.Az reported citing Russian TASS news agency.

"During the exercise, the military contingents from both countries will practice employing armed formations to destroy terrorist gangs and preparing units for accomplishing assigned objectives on mountainous terrain. The basic phase will involve a joint operation to eliminate illegal armed gangs and exercise command and control of troops in protecting the state border and eliminating the infiltrated armed gangs," the press office said in a statement.

The Russian military contingent involved in the drills comprises units of Russia’s 201st military base stationed in Tajikistan: mountain, motor rifle, tank, artillery and reconnaissance troops, the crews of an air task force flying Mi-24 attack helicopters and Mi-8MTV-5 combat/transport rotorcraft, it specified.

The joint military maneuvers will also involve signal troops, operators of strike FPV drones and reconnaissance UAVs and mobile electronic warfare groups, it said.

MNA