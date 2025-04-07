Germany urges probe into shocking Israeli killing of medics

“There are very significant questions about the actions of the Israeli army now,” Foreign Ministry Spokesman Christian Wagner said after new video footage emerged debunking Israeli claims about the circumstances of the attack, Al Jazeera reported.

“An investigation and accountability of the perpetrators are urgently needed,” he said.

Wagner said the accusations against the Israeli military were “shocking” and “really terrible” and “urgently need to be cleared up”.

Fully investigating the incident will be “a question that ultimately affects the credibility of the Israeli constitutional state”, he said.

MNA