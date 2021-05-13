  1. Politics
May 13, 2021, 11:15 PM

Shockingly equation to be made if Zionists don't stop attacks

Shockingly equation to be made if Zionists don't stop attacks

TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs believes if the Zionists do not stop their attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance will create a shocking equation.

"If the Zionist Israelis do not stop their aggressions against #Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance movement will kick off a new phase which would end up a shockingly new equation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.

Shockingly equation to be made if Zionists don't stop attacks

HJ/5211403

News Code 173415
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173415/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 6 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News