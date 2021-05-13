Shockingly equation to be made if Zionists don't stop attacks

"If the Zionist Israelis do not stop their aggressions against #Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance movement will kick off a new phase which would end up a shockingly new equation," Hossein Amir-Abdollahian tweeted on Thursday.
TEHRAN, May 13 (MNA) – Iranian Parliament Speaker’s Special Aide for the International Affairs believes if the Zionists do not stop their attacks on Gaza, the Palestinian Resistance will create a shocking equation.
