Zionists continuing their crimes in Gaza

The regime continued on Friday to bombard Gaza Strip with airstrikes and artillery shells, ignoring international calls for calm.

As reported, the Israeli regime's planes bombed the northern and southern parts of Gaza on Thursday night and early Friday morning.

The Zionist artillery also targeted areas bordering the occupied lands.

Zionists stepped up the deployment of troops and tanks near the besieged Palestinian enclave.

Despite the zionists' ground attack on Gaza, Israeli media reported that there is no ground offensive taking place due to internal turmoil.

Some analysts believe that Hamas' harsh response to Zionist airstrikes has led to the withdrawal of the Zionist army from penetrating into Gaza land.

Palestinians marked the first day of the Eid al-Fitr religious holiday on Thursday under relentless aerial bombardment.

