Zionist regime Western countries' puppet

Speaking in an international conference on Al-Quds in Moscow, the Iranian envoy to Russia described the Zionist regime as the source of all problems and unrest in the middle east.

Stressing that the issue of Palestine is at the center of all the problems in the region and the first issue of the Islamic world, Kazem Jalali said, “Unfortunately, some Islamic countries are trying to take the Palestinian issue off the agenda and normalize their relations with this usurping regime.”

Jalali strongly criticized the deadly silence of the UN, human rights institutions, and the Western world toward Zionists’ crimes, adding, "Westerners pretend that they defend human rights, however, they have kept silent against the crimes against oppressed people of Palestine."

The deadly silence of the Western world in the face of all this savagery of the child-killing regime of Israel has only one meaning, and that is that the Zionist regime is their own puppet, he stressed.

Kazem Jalali called the resistance the only solution to stand against the oppression and crimes of the Zionists.

This resistance is what is known today as the Axis of Resistance and the symbol of which is the Martyr General Qasem Soleimani, he added.

