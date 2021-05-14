Iran’s Foreign Ministry issues statement on Nakba Day

In this statement, the Iranian ministry has urged governments and international organizations to fulfill their duty to end the occupation of the Zionist regime and its continuing crimes and aggressions against Palestinians.

The following is the full text of the Foreign Ministry's statement:

"Today marks the Nakba Day, while beloved Palestine is facing a new round of shameless crimes of the usurping and inhuman Zionist regime."

"73 years ago, on May 14, 1948, the Palestinian people were deprived of their ancestral land and home by international conspiracies. A terrorist regime and foreign people were forged, instead."

"The Zionists have turned occupied Palestine into a base of terrorism against the Palestinian people and the Muslim nations of the region. During these 7 decades, the United States and some world powers have fully supported this evil regime and turned a blind eye to its endless crimes."

The statement strongly condemned the recent “killing of the homeless Palestinian people by the racist Zionist regime”, adding that the Palestinians have given a firm response to this aggression by their resistance.

The statement stressed that the only way to solve the Palestinian crisis is to hold a referendum with the participation of all the main inhabitants of Palestine, including Muslims, Christians, and Jews, with the aim of exercising the right to self-determination and determining the type of political system.

