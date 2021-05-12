Zionist regime to be eradicated: Hamas

Khaled Meshaal, head of the Hamas Islamic Resistance Movement, described the current war between the Resistance and the Zionist regime as a real intifada.

"This war is an exceptional war that has been waged in defense of Al-Aqsa Mosque," he said, adding, "The Zionist regime will be eradicated."

"The Palestinian Resistance has entered the battle against the Zionist regime in support of the occupied Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque. The current war has begun for defending the sacred sites," he noted.

"The Palestinian Resistance groups acted on the warning they had previously given to the Zionist regime and showed the high power of the resistance to this regime," Meshaal highlighted.

"The Palestinian people continue to fight against the occupation of their lands, and the hostile actions of the Zionists will not cause the Palestinians to give up their rights," the Hamas leader said.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time Monday and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Clashes between the Palestinian resistance and the Zionist regime began on Monday after the deadline expired.

According to Israeli Channel 13 television, Resistance forces in the Gaza Strip have fired about 1,000 rockets and missiles at various cities in occupied Palestine over the past three days.

According to the Wafa News Agency, the Palestinian Ministry of Health announced that the number of martyrs of the Israeli regime's attack on the Gaza Strip has reached 35, including 12 children and 3 women. The number of injured has also reached 233.

