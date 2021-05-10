Zionist attack at al-Aqsa leaves one martyred, 300 injured

The courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque once again witness the violent attack of Zionist military forces on Palestinian worshipers in support of Israeli settlers.

Lebanese-based Al-Mayadeen Telegram channel reported in a breaking news that a large number of Palestinian worshipers gathered in the courtyards of Al-Aqsa Mosque to counter illegal entry and attacks by settlers, and wrote that occupiers fired tear gas, plastic bullets and rocket-propelled grenades to disperse the worshipers.

According to the report, violent clashes started between Israeli settlers and Palestinians in Al-Aqsa Mosque minutes ago, and Palestinian youth are controlling the settlers' attacks.

Al-Jazeera news website also reported fierce clashes broke out between Zionist military forces and Israeli settlers by publishing images of violent scenes of clashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Update on number of injuries

According to the latest report by the Palestinian Red Crescent, more than 305 individuals have been injured while the injury of seven people have been described as serious.

Zionist settlers heading al-Aqsa

Reports indicate that Zionist settlers from the hawkish extremists are heading by buses to Al-Aqsa.

One Palestinian martyred

According to reports one Palestinian has been martyred during Monday crashes in Al-Aqsa Mosque while the attack of Zionist forces has left more at least 215 other Palestinians injured.

Occupation forces fired rubber bullets and stun grenades at Palestinian worshippers in Qibli Mosque and other areas across the holy compound, Almanar reported.

Tensions grow in occupied Al-Quds on Monday, as Israeli occupation forces go ahead with their aggression against Palestinians at Al-Aqsa Mosque and other neighborhoods across the holy city.

Medics denied access to Al-Aqsa to reach the injured

Palestinian Red Crescent said its medics were denied access by occupation police to reach injured worshipers. It also added that occupation police directly targeted Palestinian journalists.

Minarets across Al-Quds made a united call for Palestinians to defend Al-Quds and break the siege on Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Palestinian Resistance factions saluted Palestinian worshipers who have been confronting the occupation police.

Hamas vows revenge

Hamas Resistance movement described the Israeli aggression as ‘real massacre’, vowing that the Israeli occupation will pay a high price.

Islamic Jihad movement called on Palestinians to defend Al-Aqsa Mosque against the Israeli aggression, lashing out at Arab regimes for normalizing ties with Zionist occupation.

Also on Monday, an Israeli settler rammed his car into a group of Palestinians in Al-Quds, injuring several Palestinians.

This item is being updated...

