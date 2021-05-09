Zionists playing with fire in Quds: Hamas

Referring to the hostile actions of the Zionists in Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque, Ismail Rizwan said that the Zionist regime is playing with fire in occupied Quds.

"Quds is our red line," he stressed, adding, "We are even willing to sacrifice our lives in defense of Quds. Let the Palestinians know that the Resistance will never leave them alone."

The series of hostile actions of the Zionists against the Palestinian citizens in the occupied Quds continues, Palestine al-Youm reported on Sunday.

According to this report, the Zionist regime's military forces also attacked the demonstrations of the Palestinian people in the occupied Quds last night.

Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between the two sides.

The Zionists used tear gas and bullets against Palestinian civilians. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 90 Palestinians were seriously injured in the clashes.

Recently, Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh warned of the consequences of the Zionist forces attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshipers.

