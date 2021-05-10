Turkish FM pledges to support rights of Palestinians

Turkish officials urged global powers to speak up and take action against Israeli violence targeting peaceful Palestinians in holy Quds, Daily Sabah reported.

Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu wrote on his Twitter account that "Israel's violence in Al-Aqsa Mosque against innocent people does not end," adding "Those who do not speak out against this atrocity should not talk about Middle East Peace Process."

The Top Turkish diplomat added, "[We] will continue to be the voice of our Palestinian brothers and sisters and defend their rights."

Meanwhile, another Turkish official the Presidential Communications Director Fahrettin Altun called on all countries to take action against Israel.

“To the Islamic world, we say: It’s time to stop Israel’s heinous and cruel attacks. To humanity, we say: It’s time to put this apartheid state in its place.” Altun said, adding that it was a humanitarian obligation to do so.

He continued by saying that Turkey will continue to fight the oppressive system even if it is left alone.

Furthermore, Presidential Spokesperson Kalın also urged Israel to stop attacking Palestinians in Quds and prevent occupiers from entering the Al-Aqsa Mosque, as he called on world powers to take action to end Israeli aggression.

KI/PR