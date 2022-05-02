793 Palestinians aressted by Zionists in Al-Quds last month

The occupying forces of the Zionist regime attacked Al-Aqsa Mosque nine times during the holy month of Ramadan and arrested 793 Palestinians, including 136 children, and nine women, Wadi Hilweh Information Center in Al-Quds reported.

The source also added that 592 Palestinians have also been deported from the old part of Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa mosque.

Hundreds of young Palestinians were injured in the clashes.

Al-Aqsa Mosque witnessed a confrontation between Palestinians and Zionists during the last three weeks of April, and the peak of the Zionist attack on this holy mosque was five days during the Jewish holidays.

According to the statistics, in April, 4,700 Zionist settlers attacked the holy Al-Aqsa Mosque and entered its shrines illegally with the support of the Zionist military forces.

