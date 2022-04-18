Clashes with Zionists leaves 12 Palestinians injured in WB

Al-Quds and Al-Aqsa Mosque which have witnessed the worst clashes between Zionist militias and Palestinian worshipers since Friday have also been witnessing clashes between Palestinians and occupiers last night and early this morning.

According to local sources, 12 people were injured in clashes between the Palestinians and the Zionist occupiers in different parts of the West Bank.

Al-Mayadeen TV reported that the Israeli soldiers and settlers stormed the Al-Aqsa Mosque again this morning.

Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes are already taking place between the Zionists and the Palestinians in this holy mosque.

These Zionist settlers who entered the Al-Aqsa Mosque with the green light of the regime's forces chanted anti-Islamic slogans.

So far, various Palestinian groups issued separate statements hailing the Palestinians' resistance against the Zionist regime's atrocities in Al-Aqsa Mosque.

