Iran can defeat both US, Israeli regime in war: Qassem

Hezbollah Secretary General Sheikh Naim Qassem delivered a speech on Tuesday on the occasion of Imam Mahdi’s (AJF -May Allah hasten his reappearance) birth anniversary.

The ceremony was held on the 33rd annual celebration of the Islamic Association for Education and Teaching – Al-Mahdi Schools, which coincides with the birth anniversary of Imam Mahdi (A.S.).

"All Muslims consensually believe in the appearance of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) in the end times despite certain differences," said Qassem at the start of his speech, according to Al-Manar TV En website, adding that "Believers should be patient till the ultimate victory takes place."

"Anticipated apparition of Imam Mahdi (A.S.) inspires hope in our souls, and this is a divine bless," he added.

He went on to talks about Iran, saying that "We congratulate the Iranian people and leadership on the 47th anniversary of the victory of the 1979 revolution. God willing, Iran will defeat America and ‘Israel’ in the confrontation taking place in this era."

Later, the Hezbollah leader added that, "Al-Mahdi Schools Association provides national education, and the excellence it has achieved makes it among the top schools in Lebanon."

"Imam Mahdi schools adopt the Islamic educational curriculum, which is the education of the prophets. This education has led to the love of the homeland, defense of the land, and support for the oppressed," Qassem said.

"We mourn the martyr, Sayyed Abdul Karim Nassrallah, and the jihadi commander, Hajj Abu Ahmed Salhab," Qassem added.

"We are facing American hegemony that transcends the world. Will we prevent this hegemony by compromising our rights and interests, or will we surrender and give up our land and sovereignty?"

"We are in a stage of defending our land, existence, and liberation. We are facing an existential aggression that seeks to obliterate our existence," continued Qassem.

"The enemy’s goal in attacking the houses in Kfar Tibnit and Ain Qana, where there is no capability, is to strike the environment and make people surrender to avoid resisting the enemy," he went on to say.

"Those who stand with the enemy under any pretext and pressure us to surrender are not acting from a national position. Liberating the land and sovereignty is a national responsibility," the Hezbollah leader also said.

"We are ready to discuss how to confront the aggression with those who believe in this direction, wherever they are, because this is a national issue, and the aggression is happening to the entire country," he said.

He went on to address the Lebanese officials saying, "Explain to them that you cannot pressure your people. Tell them, “We cannot."

"There is aggression, and we must think about how to confront it and achieve sovereignty. As for us, we must defend and not surrender," Hezbollah leader further said.

MNA