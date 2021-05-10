Hamas fires tens of rockets after deadline expires

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas had set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time today (Monday) and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

The Palestinian resistance forces in Gaza announced minutes ago the Zionist settlements have been targeted with rockets after the earlier ultimatum expired with no Israeli response.

The Palestinian Hamas targeted military vehicles who were on patrol missions on the border with Gaza.

Local sources are also reporting that sirens go off in occupied Palestine.

Al-Quds Brigades (AQB), which is the armed wing of the Palestinian Islamist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), announced minutes ago that as many as 30 rockets have been fired since the Hamas deadline expired this afternoon at 6 PM local time.

Zionist fighter jets are also reported to have attacked Gaza. They are reported to have targeted Hamas positions in Gaza and Beit Hanoun.

Quds Birgads also say that they have targeted Zionist army with a Kornet missile in the east of Gaza.

being updated....

KI