Clashes with Zionists in Nablus leave 32 Palestinians wounded

Palestinians were severely wounded today by Zionist occupiers in Burqa village in the Nablus Governorate in the northern West Bank.

The Palestinian Red Crescent announced that 32 Palestinians were injured in the clashes and taken to hospital.

Zionist regime forces and settlers have intensified attacks on the Al-Aqsa Mosque and Palestinian worshipers since Friday.

More than 350 Palestinians were injured in the attacks, some of whom are reported to be in critical condition.

Zionsits's attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and injuring Palestinian worshipers have faced widespread reaction from international groups and personalities.

