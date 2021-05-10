Zionists seek shelters; flights at Ben Gurion re-routed

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has set a deadline for the Zionist military to leave Al-Aqsa Mosque by 6 o'clock local time today (Monday) and free the Palestinians who have been arrested.

Minutes after Hamas's ultimatum, the Israeli media are reporting the opening of the gates of the shelters in southern occupied Palestine and the rerouting of the flights heading towards the Ben Gurion Airport.

There are also reports that the Israeli military has suspended its large-scale previously-planned military exercise after the intensification of clashes in holy Quds.

On Monday morning, Al-Aqsa Mosque once again witnessed the attack of the Zionist military on the Palestinian worshipers in support of the hostile Jewish settlers.

At least 14 Palestinians were injured last night in a series of Zionist attacks on Palestinians in the Sheikh Jarrah neighborhood in East Quds, four of whom were taken to hospital.

Zionist security forces attacked Palestinians last night in Bab al-Amoud near Al-Aqsa Mosque in a bid to disperse them. They also detained a number of Palestinian protesters in the neighborhoods of Sheikh Jarrah and Bab al-Amoud.

KI/FNA14000220000921