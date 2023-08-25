Palestinian worshipers injured by Israeli assault at Al-Aqsa

The occupation forces fired stun grenades and rubber bullets at the worshipers at the Bab al-Asbat, or Lions' Gate, one of the gates of Al-Aqsa Mosque.

Reports say an elderly Palestinian was the first target of the Israeli attack.

The Israeli occupation police said three of its members were injured in clashes with Palestinians in the area.

The Al-Aqsa mosque has been a scene of frequent Israeli assaults in recent months, as the regime’s right-wing cabinet has escalated its crackdown on Palestinians.

Illegal settler incursions under police protection to the al-Aqsa Mosque have been on the rise recently as they are encouraged by Tel Aviv-backed temple groups that seek to destroy the mosque and replace it with a Jewish temple.

The Palestinian worshipers at the mosque face daily violence and harassment from the Israeli forces and settlers, resulting in many injuries, arrests, and deaths.

Palestinians say the Israeli attacks are part of its attempt to Judaize and annex the whole West Bank, where al-Aqsa Mosque is located, and obliterate its Arab and Islamic identity.

RHM/Press TV