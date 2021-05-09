100 Palestinians injured in Zionist forces attack on Quds

The series of hostile actions of the Zionists against the Palestinian citizens in the occupied Quds continues, Palestine al-Youm reported.

According to this report, the Zionist regime's military forces also attacked the demonstrations of the Palestinian people in the occupied Quds last night.

Following this brutal attack, fierce clashes broke out between the two sides.

The Zionists used tear gas and bullets against Palestinian civilians. The Palestinian Red Crescent said 100 Palestinians were seriously injured in the clashes.

Recently, Head of Hamas' Political Bureau Ismail Haniyeh warned of the consequences of the Zionist forces attack on Al-Aqsa Mosque and its worshipers.

