Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 15

Ebtekar:

Mashal: Ground attack to be Zionist regime’s own trap

Etela’at:

Zionist crimes leave 119 Palestinian martyred, more than 600 injured

Rouhani: Cooperation with Islamic countries against Zionist regime a must

Iran:

Number of Gazan martyrs hit 119

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Zionists attack Qaza with 160 warplanes

European diplomats: Vienna talks in critical condition

12 worshippers martyred in Kabul mosque blast

Hamas calls on Muslims to support Aqsa mosque

Zarif emphasizes Iran support for Palestine resistance movement

Kayhan:

Yemeni missiles, drones target Saudi Aramco, Najran Airport

2000 missiles target occupied lands

Haaretz: Israel taking last breathes

CENTCOM: Iran seeking withdrawal of US troops from Iraq

RHM/