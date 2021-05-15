  1. Politics
May 15, 2021, 9:43 AM

Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 15

TEHRAN, May 15 (MNA) – Mehr News takes a look at the headlines of Iran’s Persian-language dailies on Saturday, May 15.

Ebtekar:

Mashal: Ground attack to be Zionist regime’s own trap

Etela’at:

Zionist crimes leave 119 Palestinian martyred, more than 600 injured

Rouhani: Cooperation with Islamic countries against Zionist regime a must 

Iran:

Number of Gazan martyrs hit 119

Jumhuri-e Eslami:

Zionists attack Qaza with 160 warplanes 

European diplomats: Vienna talks in critical condition 

12 worshippers martyred in Kabul mosque blast

Hamas calls on Muslims to support Aqsa mosque 

Zarif emphasizes Iran support for Palestine resistance movement

Kayhan:

Yemeni missiles, drones target Saudi Aramco, Najran Airport

2000 missiles target occupied lands 

Haaretz: Israel taking last breathes

CENTCOM: Iran seeking withdrawal of US troops from Iraq 

