Headlines of Iranian Persian dailies on May 15

Ebtekar:
Mashal: Ground attack to be Zionist regime’s own trap
Etela’at:
Zionist crimes leave 119 Palestinian martyred, more than 600 injured
Rouhani: Cooperation with Islamic countries against Zionist regime a must
Iran:
Number of Gazan martyrs hit 119
Jumhuri-e Eslami:
Zionists attack Qaza with 160 warplanes
European diplomats: Vienna talks in critical condition
12 worshippers martyred in Kabul mosque blast
Hamas calls on Muslims to support Aqsa mosque
Zarif emphasizes Iran support for Palestine resistance movement
Kayhan:
Yemeni missiles, drones target Saudi Aramco, Najran Airport
2000 missiles target occupied lands
Haaretz: Israel taking last breathes
CENTCOM: Iran seeking withdrawal of US troops from Iraq
RHM/
