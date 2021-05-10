Israeli regime attacks several areas in Gaza Strip

The Israeli regime's army attacked several areas on the border of Gaza with occupied Palestine in response to what it called rocket attacks from Gaza.

According to local sources, Israeli forces attacked areas east of Rafah with fighter jets or artillery attacks.

On Sunday evening, the Palestinian Shehab News Agency reported that sirens went off warning of rocket attacks in all Zionist settlements around Gaza.

The Zionists had previously reported firing several rockets from the Gaza Strip at Israeli settlements around Gaza.

The Israeli army claimed that the Iron Dome system intercepted at least four rockets fired from Gaza.

On Saturday evening, dozens of Gaza residents who had gathered in the east of Gaza Strip and near the border with occupied Palestine to protest the escalation of the Zionist regime's attacks on Quds and its sanctuaries were attacked by Zionist forces.

Dozens of Palestinians were damaged by Zionist tear gas and three were injured by plastic bullets.

Zionist forces also detained several Palestinians and wounded at least 17 in a night raid on the Bab al-Amoud area.

ZZ/FNA14000220000084