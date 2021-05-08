Governor announces human travel ban at Tamarchin border gate

Piranshahr Governor Seyed Ali Torabi said on Saturday that the decision to shut down Tamarchin border crossing - Haj Omran as it is called on the other side of the border in Iraqi Kurdistan - on human travel in line with the guidelines of the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus.

Torabi said that any direct or indirect passenger travel is prohibited until further notice at the Tamerchin border crossing.

Piranshahr governor said that no permits will be issued for traveling into Iraq through Tamerchin.

Torabi added that People who have a residence permit from the Consulate General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Erbil, or from the Foreign Ministry office in Urmia will be allowed to travel to Iraq through Tamerchin.

He added that it would be up to the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus to cancel or extend the travel ban.

Tamerchin is located in West Azarbaijan Province's broders with the Iraqi Kurdish region in northwest Iran and in northeast Iraq.

KI/IRN84321741