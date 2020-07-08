  1. Economy
W. Azarbaijan exports 289k tons of non-oil goods in 3 months

TEHRAN, Jul. 08 (MNA) – The supervisor of West Azarbaijan Customs Offices said on Wednesday that in the first three months of the current Iranian year (ended on June 20), 289,000 tons of non-oil products have been exported from the province.

According to Tohid Azarbod the exported goods brought Iran $347 million of revenues in the said time.

The exported volume registered a decline of 33 percent in terms of weight and a 21 percent fall in terms of value due to the outbreak of the lethal coronavirus outbreak, he added.

Iraq, Turkey, Afghanistan, Azerbaijan, and Armenia have been the main export destinations of goods exported from west Azerbaijan, he said.

In the said time, 41,000 tons of goods were imported into the country via the province, showing a drop of 71 in terms of weight and a 60 percent decrease in terms of value, Azarbos said.

The goods imported to the province were from Turkey, China, Ecuador, Iraq, and Germany, as he added.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sero, and Tamarchin.

