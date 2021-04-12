West Azarbaijan prov. annual exports near $3 billion

According to Tohid Azarbod, the supervisor of West Azarbaijan Customs, the figures indicate a 62% and 1% increase in terms of value and tonnage respectively in comparison with a year before.

He noted that a total of 4.74 million tons of goods worth close to $9.9 billion were exported through West Azarbaijan borders during the past Iranian year.

He said the figure also shows an 85% jump in terms of value compared with the previous fiscal year.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sero, and Tamarchin.

