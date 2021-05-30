Parliament discusses problems of Iran-Iraq border gates

The spokesman for the Construction Committee of the Iranian Parliament said on Sunday that the lawmakers in the committee reviewed problems related to the Tamerchin border crossing and several other border crossings between Iran and Iraq.

Seyed Alborz Hosseini said that the deputy roads minister and the head of the Customs Administration were also present in the meeting of the Construction Committee.

Hosseini also stressed the need to immediately solve the problems of the Tamarchin border gate and other border crossings with neighboring Iraq.

The spokesman added that Construction Committee tasked a research group to examine the problems of the border gates and compile and send a report of their findings to the Parliament.

