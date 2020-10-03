West Azarbaijan exports near $1 billion in six months

According to Tohid Azarbod, the supervisor of West Azarbaijan Customs, the figures indicate an 18% and 11% drop in terms of tonnage and value respectively, in comparison with the corresponding period of last year.

The exports mainly included plastics and agricultural products such as watermelon, apple, and fruit concentrate.

He added that a total of 151,868 tons of goods worth $246 million were imported into the country via the province, showing a drop of 47% and 36% in terms of weight and value respectively year on year.

West Azarbaijan borders Turkey, Iraq, and Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.

The province trades through five land border crossings, namely Poldasht, Bazargan, Razi, Sero, and Tamarchin.

