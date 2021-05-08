  1. Iran
May 8, 2021, 10:00 PM

Non-scheduled flights to bring back Iranians from India

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – Spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization says that there will be two flights to India and France this week to return the Iranian nationals from those Coronavirus-hit countries.

Mohammad Hassan Zibakhsh,  Spokesperson for Iran's Civil Aviation Organization said that amid the pandemic and travel bans, a plane will be flown to India and another to France to return the Iranian citizens and students stuck in those two countries.

Zibakhsh added that travel restrictions during Eid al-Fitr do not cover the air transport fleet.

He added that Turkey tours are still banned and the National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus in this regard has not made a decision.

Iran's National Task Force for Fighting Coronavirus has announced a travel ban on flights from/to India as there has been a surge in the number of hospitalizations and death in the hard-hit country.

