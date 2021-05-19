  1. Iran
May 19, 2021, 4:41 PM

Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France

TEHRAN, May 19 (MNA) – The Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran announced on Wednesday that it will carry out extraordinary flights from Tehran to Paris or vice versa starting from May 24 amid pandemic restrictions on travel.

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, an extraordinary Flight 733 departs from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 7:25 local time and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle CDG Airport at 11 Tehran local time.

The flight leaves Charles de Gaulle Airport at 12:30 pm and lands at Imam Khomeini Airport at 8:45 pm.

French health officials have announced a mechanism for travelers entering the country. According to the French travel ban mechanism, holders of type C of visa are not allowed to travel to France until further notice, and only holders of EU and Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom passports and residences, holders of Laissez-Passer and French type D visa will be able to enter the country.

KI/IRN84335027

News Code 173679
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/173679/

