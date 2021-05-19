Iran Air to carry out extraordinary flights from/to France

According to a statement by the Public Relations Department of the Airline of the Islamic Republic of Iran on Wednesday, an extraordinary Flight 733 departs from Imam Khomeini Airport in Tehran at 7:25 local time and arrives at Paris-Charles de Gaulle CDG Airport at 11 Tehran local time.

The flight leaves Charles de Gaulle Airport at 12:30 pm and lands at Imam Khomeini Airport at 8:45 pm.

French health officials have announced a mechanism for travelers entering the country. According to the French travel ban mechanism, holders of type C of visa are not allowed to travel to France until further notice, and only holders of EU and Iceland, Norway, Switzerland and the United Kingdom passports and residences, holders of Laissez-Passer and French type D visa will be able to enter the country.

