Iran COVID update: 10,715 infections, 119 deaths

TEHRAN, Jun. 14 (MNA) – According to the Iranian Health Ministry, 10,715 new COVID-19 infections have been detected across the country in the past 24 hours.

In a statement on Monday, the Health Ministry announced the new figure, adding that 1,246 of those newly-detected patients have been hospitalized.

The total number of COVID cases in the country is standing at 3,039,432.

The outbreak has claimed the lives of 119 people since Sunday, bringing the death toll to 82,217.

More than 2.66 million patients have recovered while some 3,416 others are experiencing critical conditions.

According to the Iranian ministry, more than 4.35 million people have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine so far while the total vaccine jabs have hit 5.20 million.

