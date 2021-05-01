Iran COVID-19 update: 17,080 new cases, 332 deaths

Over the last 24 hours, 17,080 new cases of COVID-19 infection have been discovered, with 2,390 of them being hospitalized.

The ministry put the total number of people nationwide infected with COVID-19 at 2,516,157.

Health Ministry informed of 332 new victims; the country's total COVID-19 deaths mounted to 72,090 on Saturday.

According to the report, 1,971,064 patients have recovered or been discharged from hospitals out of a total of 2,516,157 infected people.

As reported, 5,421 other COVID-19 patients are in critical condition and are being treated in intensive care units, adding that 15,961,178 tests have so far been carried out in the country.

Following a dramatic surge in coronavirus infections in recent days, businesses in Tehran have been forced to close for two weeks, as Iranian health officials urged people to stay at home and stop unnecessary travels as well as observing the strictest anti-coronavirus and social-distancing protocols and guidelines.

So far, 889,095 people nationwide have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine while 211,822 people also received the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

