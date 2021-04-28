Iran calls for intl. unity to lift illegal sanctions

Speaking at the 43rd meeting of the UN General Assembly Information Committee which was held virtually on Wednesday, Saeed Khatibzadeh deplored the actions of some advanced countries in modern communication technologies in distorting, falsifying events and realities of other countries, especially in developing countries.

“We recognize the importance of the Information Committee as the main intergovernmental policy-making body for providing guidance on policies of the United Nations in the field of communications and public information,” Khatibzadeh added.

“We also attach great importance to the work and performance of the Department of Global Communications (DGC), which aims to enable the United Nations to better communicate with the international community and people throughout the world by addressing issues that are important to the international community impartially and timely,” he continued.

In today’s media world, the role this Department is much more important than ever in advancing the broader goals of the United Nations, he said, adding that Department must be able to transfer accurate information to people around the world to prevent and deal with all forms of deception in the global communication matrix.

Differences in the use of communications and information technology (ICT) have irreparably widened the gaps between developed and developing countries in the field of information and communication technology. Thereupon, large portion of population in developing countries has not yet managed to take advantage of current communications and information technology (ICT), he added.

It is a matter of regret to say that some countries continue to use their monopoly on modern communication technologies to distort and falsify the events and realities of other countries, especially in developing countries, Foreign Ministry Spokesman Khatibzadeh said.

