Iraq at forefront of fight against ISIL in region: Zarif

In continuation of his meetings with Iraqi political and religious officials, Mohammad Javad Zarif met with political leaders and prominent Shiite figures on Monday night, including former prime ministers.

In this meeting, the Iranian foreign minister stressed the importance of the unity of all Iraqi groups and tribes in order to advance the goals of the country and stressed the importance of Iraq's role in the region.

Zarif further emphasized the Islamic Republic of Iran's support for a united and powerful Iraq.

He announced Iran's support for Iraq in the fight against ISIL, saying that Iraq was at the forefront of the fight against ISIL in the region, and with the martyrdom of Lt. Gen. Soleimani and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, a permanent relationship was established between the two nations of Iran and Iraq.

The Iranian foreign minister also explained the latest developments related to bilateral relations with Iraq and regional issues of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the developments in the talks with the P4+1.

Leading a delegation, Iranian FM Zarif arrived in Baghdad on Monday morning for an official two-day visit.

Earlier, Zarif met and held talks with Iraqi President Barham Salih and Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein, Speaker of the Iraqi Parliament Mohamed al-Halbousi on Monday.

The foreign minister is scheduled to travel to the Iraqi Kurdistan region to hold talks with officials.

