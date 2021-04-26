Speaking in his weekly press conference on Monday, Saeed Khatibzadeh answered questions on a wide range of topics.

All sanctions must be lifted at once

"There has been no change in our position on lifting the sanctions, all the sanctions should be lifted together and there is no difference between the sanctions and all of them should be verified," said Khatibzadeh about the claim of the Wall Street Journal that the Biden government is ready to reduce oil and financial sanctions.

"We do not accept a step-by-step plan and it is not on our agenda," he added, saying, "The United States must fulfill its obligations, and Iran is ready to fulfill its commitment under the JCPOA after verification."

"The US government is obliged to lift the sanctions on the basis of the JCPOA, and US domestic policy is not up to us," he noted.

"We have no interest in erosive conversations," the Iranian diplomat underlined.

Path to security in region going through internal dialogue

The spokesman also commented on remarks by the Saudi ambassador to the United Nations, who made accusations against Iran and called on the international community to reach a stronger agreement with Iran, saying, "The path to security in the region goes through intra-regional dialogue, and the more this atmosphere is formed through dialogue, the more beneficial it will be for peace and stability in the Persian Gulf."

