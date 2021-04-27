  1. Politics
Apr 27, 2021, 1:59 PM

Understanding btw Iran, SA, Egypt, Turkey in favor of region

Understanding btw Iran, SA, Egypt, Turkey in favor of region

TEHRAN, Apr. 27 (MNA) – Qasim al-Araji, Iraq's national security advisor believes that resolving differences and reaching an understanding between the four major countries of Iran, Saudi Arabia, Egypt, and Turkey are in favor of the region.

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Egyptian envoy to Iraq, where he proposed reaching an understanding among the four important countries in the region.

Al-Araji also discussed strengthening friendly relations between the two countries with the Egyptian ambassador. 

Al-Araji stressed that the understanding between Egypt, Turkey and Iran, and Saudi Arabia will be very important and beneficial for the region because the nations of the region are tired of war and crisis and are looking for security, stability, and progress.

The two officials conferred on the latest political and security developments in the region, as well. 

They also stressed the importance of friendship and stability in the region, the establishment of security, peace, and prosperity instead of conflicts that bring nothing but destruction to the region.

HJ/IRN84310272

News Code 172666
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172666/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News