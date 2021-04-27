Understanding btw Iran, SA, Egypt, Turkey in favor of region

He made the remarks in his meeting with the Egyptian envoy to Iraq, where he proposed reaching an understanding among the four important countries in the region.

Al-Araji also discussed strengthening friendly relations between the two countries with the Egyptian ambassador.

Al-Araji stressed that the understanding between Egypt, Turkey and Iran, and Saudi Arabia will be very important and beneficial for the region because the nations of the region are tired of war and crisis and are looking for security, stability, and progress.

The two officials conferred on the latest political and security developments in the region, as well.

They also stressed the importance of friendship and stability in the region, the establishment of security, peace, and prosperity instead of conflicts that bring nothing but destruction to the region.

HJ/IRN84310272