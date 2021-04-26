Neighbors are our priority: top diplomat

Iranian Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif met and held talks with the Emir of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

Zarif, in this meeting, discussed the latest developments of Iran-Qatar relations in various political and economic fields.

He assessed the existing capacities of the two countries for expanding bilateral relations on a positive track.

Iranian top diplomat clarified Iran’s point of view towards boosting interactions with regional countries.

He also spoke about the latest developments in the Vienna talks between the Islamic Republic of Iran and P4+1.

The Emir of Qatar also stressed the importance of relations between the two countries as well as cooperation between regional states.

He expressed Doha's interest in expanding cooperation with Tehran.

“Excellent consultations with my brothers H.H. Emir of Qatar amimBinHamad & DPM/FM @MBA_AlThani_ on the expansion of constructive bilateral relations & enhanced coordination on regional & global issues”, Zarif said in his Twitter account following the meeting.

“Hope initiative is Iran's approach to the region”, he said, adding, “Neighbors are our priority.”

On Sunday, he also met with Foreign Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdul Rahman Al Thani in Doha.

