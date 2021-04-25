Zionist plots in Quds to get nowhere: Hamas

In a statement on Sunday, the Palestinian resistance movement Hamas strongly condemned the recent attacks against Palestinian worshipers during the holy fasting month of Ramadan in holy Quds, admiring the exemplary resistance of the holy Quds residents against the zionist occupiers.

"The people of Al-Quds proved once again to the world that Al-Quds is the heart of Palestine and that the Zionist enemy's plots against the Palestinian people and holy sites, especially Al-Aqsa Mosque, have failed against the firm determination of the people of Al-Quds and will not get anywhere."

Hamas's statement went on to say that the movement will keep its promise to the martyrs, prisoners, and those released from prisons, to continue their path, vowing not to give up the struggle against the enemy and the occupying Israeli settlers until the end.

The resistance movement further called on the Muslim nations for unity and solidarity with the Quds residents against the Israeli enemy.

"Quds will remain at the center of the freedom-seekers struggle," it concluded.

