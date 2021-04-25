  1. Politics
Apr 25, 2021, 4:29 PM

Hamas:

Prepare missiles to target vital Zionist facilities

TEHRAN, Apr. 25 (MNA) – In response to the events in Quds, Hamas issued a statement, calling on Resistance groups in the Gaza Strip to keep hand on the trigger and prepare missiles to target vital Zionist facilities.

Occupied Quds has been witnessing fierce clashes between Palestinians and Israeli forces for several nights, and dozens of Palestinians have been injured so far.

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement (Hamas) issued an official statement in this regard, emphasizing the greater solidarity and unity among all groups.

It also called on the Resistance in the Gaza Strip to keep its hand on the trigger and prepare its missiles to target enemy shelters and vital military installations.

Recent reports indicate that since the beginning of the holy month of Ramadan, 750 Palestinians have been severely wounded by Zionist militants, and more than 100 people have also been arrested so far in the clashes.

For several consecutive nights, intense clashes and tensions between Zionist occupiers and Palestinian citizens of the occupied Quds have escalated.

On Saturday, Palestinian media reported the artillery attack of the Israeli army on the positions of resistance forces in the Gaza Strip.

